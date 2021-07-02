Hurricane Elsa moving quickly, impacting Lesser Antilles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is now Hurricane Elsa. The sensor at the airport in Barbados recorded an 86mph wind gust. A gust near 80mph was also reported on the island of St. Lucia, in the center of the Windward Islands chain.

The 1pm update from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Elsa. (KBTX)

Additional interaction with the Windward Islands is expected through the day today, as Elsa continues to quickly move north and west.

From there, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding track and especially intensity. Tropical Storm Watches are in place from the Dominican Republic to Jamaica, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for portions of Haiti.

Of the more notable updates in the last few hours (other than the increase in intensity) is the amount of uncertainty beyond about Saturday evening.

...the guidance is quite divergent around this consensus, with possible tracks ranging from a west-northwestward motion through the Yucatan Channel or western Cuba to a northward motion through the Bahamas. Thus, the latter portion of the track forecast remains low confidence.

It is worth re-iterating that this storm does not look to impact Texas, and our rain/storm chance this weekend is independent of Elsa.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.