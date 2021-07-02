Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Hurricane Elsa moving quickly, impacting Lesser Antilles

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is now Hurricane Elsa. The sensor at the airport in Barbados recorded an 86mph wind gust. A gust near 80mph was also reported on the island of St. Lucia, in the center of the Windward Islands chain.

The 1pm update from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Elsa.
The 1pm update from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Elsa.(KBTX)

Additional interaction with the Windward Islands is expected through the day today, as Elsa continues to quickly move north and west.

From there, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding track and especially intensity. Tropical Storm Watches are in place from the Dominican Republic to Jamaica, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for portions of Haiti.

Of the more notable updates in the last few hours (other than the increase in intensity) is the amount of uncertainty beyond about Saturday evening.

It is worth re-iterating that this storm does not look to impact Texas, and our rain/storm chance this weekend is independent of Elsa.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities think 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez is with Faith Field, 20.(Texas DPS)
Amber Alert remains in effect, search continues for Texas infant abducted at gunpoint
Christopher Nicks, 43
Bryan man arrested on drug charges after home raid
Jack Lester
Community remembers long time Bryan business owner
The crash happened at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road
Lanes now open after crash involving an 18-wheeler diverted traffic on Wellborn Road
A+ Glass & Mirror says they are seeing problems when the regular mail carrier is off.
Bryan business experiencing issues with mail delivery

Latest News

7/2
Friday Afternoon PinPoint Forecast 7/2
7/2
Friday Midday Tropical Update 7/2
Free Music Friday: Corey Kent and Abby Anderson
Free Music Friday: Corey Kent and Abby Anderson
Authorities think 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez is with Faith Field, 20.(Texas DPS)
Amber Alert remains in effect, search continues for Texas infant abducted at gunpoint