Incoming SHSU freshman earns $5,000 scholarship for community service

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - An incoming Sam Houston State University freshman was announced the winner of the Texas State University System Foundation - Edmund P. Kuempel Scholarship.

Ramon Castaneda III was awarded the scholarship for his excellent academic achievement and commitment to community service. Castaneda, a Forensic Chemistry major, was one of 11 students system-wide who earned the award and as a selected scholarship recipient, he will receive a one-time, $5,000 grant for the Fall-2021 academic semester.

“I am honored to be selected for this scholarship for my hard work in school as well as participating in community service,” Castaneda said. “I intend to continue to strive to do my best academically while also putting more of my free time towards community service in Huntsville.”

During high school, Castaneda mentored and tutored students as part of the Midway High School homework club and volunteered his time with Voice, Inc., a nonprofit that empowers children to lead healthy and productive lives by teaching critical life skills.

Castaneda says he’s putting the grant towards tuition and textbooks this fall, as well as find areas in his new home of Huntsville where he can volunteer his time.

