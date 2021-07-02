Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Incoming SHSU freshman earns $5,000 scholarship for community service

Ramon Castaneda III earned a $5,000 scholarship for his commitment to community service.
Ramon Castaneda III earned a $5,000 scholarship for his commitment to community service.(Sam Houston State University)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - An incoming Sam Houston State University freshman was announced the winner of the Texas State University System Foundation - Edmund P. Kuempel Scholarship.

Ramon Castaneda III was awarded the scholarship for his excellent academic achievement and commitment to community service. Castaneda, a Forensic Chemistry major, was one of 11 students system-wide who earned the award and as a selected scholarship recipient, he will receive a one-time, $5,000 grant for the Fall-2021 academic semester.

“I am honored to be selected for this scholarship for my hard work in school as well as participating in community service,” Castaneda said. “I intend to continue to strive to do my best academically while also putting more of my free time towards community service in Huntsville.”

During high school, Castaneda mentored and tutored students as part of the Midway High School homework club and volunteered his time with Voice, Inc., a nonprofit that empowers children to lead healthy and productive lives by teaching critical life skills.

Castaneda says he’s putting the grant towards tuition and textbooks this fall, as well as find areas in his new home of Huntsville where he can volunteer his time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities think 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez is with Faith Field, 20.(Texas DPS)
Amber Alert canceled after Texas infant abducted at gunpoint found safe
Christopher Nicks, 43
Bryan man arrested on drug charges after home raid
Jack Lester
Community remembers long time Bryan business owner
Chaise Daniel, 29
Man charged with stealing car from College Station emergency room

Latest News

Sally is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 2, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sally
The latest information from the National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Elsa moving quickly, impacting Lesser Antilles
Friday Evening Weather Update 7/2
Friday Evening Weather Update 7/2
Friday Evening Weather Update 7/2
Friday Evening Tropical Update 7/2
Authorities think 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez is with Faith Field, 20.(Texas DPS)
Amber Alert canceled after Texas infant abducted at gunpoint found safe