Summer Hunger Food Drive
Looking out for your pets during Independence Day celebrations

(NBC15)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the Fourth of July weekend approaching, fireworks will soon be blasting off. The loud and unexpected sounds can induce anxiety in your pet, triggering their fight or flight response.

Dr. Lori Teller with the Texas A&M University Veterinary School was on First News at Four on Friday. Teller says several factors can play a role in your pet’s anxiety.

“Lots of noises, change in routine, different smells... all of that can be very stressful to some pets,” Teller said.

Dogs with mild anxiety may pace and pant, but dogs who have higher level of anxiety, Teller says could cry and even burst through windows or cause significant damage to the home.

“If you know your dog has anxiety related to these loud noises, talk to your veterinarian now,” Teller said.

There are also calming sprays and chews you can discuss with your veterinarian .

“Set up a safe, quiet place that seems to be somewhat insulated in your home... where your dog has a place to retreat to,” Teller said.

For more information on how to keep your pets calm and safe during the Independence Day celebrations, click on the video player above.

