Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Louisiana family temporarily becomes one of the richest in the world

Bank error leads a Louisiana family to find billions in their account.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An unexpected banking error temporarily turned a Louisiana family into one of the richest in the world.

Darren James went to check his family’s bank account this week and he saw that it had suddenly grown by $50 billion. He couldn’t believe it, so he reloaded the web page and the same number popped back up.

Once he finally got himself composed, he knew what he had to do. He got in contact with his bank and let them know about the error. James says it took four days to get the error fixed.

He said he knew the money was obviously not his and he knew there was never a question of giving it back.

Still, for a few fleeting days, the error made the James family was one of the richest in the world.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities think 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez is with Faith Field, 20.(Texas DPS)
Amber Alert remains in effect, search continues for Texas infant abducted at gunpoint
Christopher Nicks, 43
Bryan man arrested on drug charges after home raid
Jack Lester
Community remembers long time Bryan business owner
The crash happened at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road
Lanes now open after crash involving an 18-wheeler diverted traffic on Wellborn Road
A+ Glass & Mirror says they are seeing problems when the regular mail carrier is off.
Bryan business experiencing issues with mail delivery

Latest News

The 1pm update from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Elsa.
Hurricane Elsa moving quickly, impacting Lesser Antilles
7/2
Friday Afternoon PinPoint Forecast 7/2
7/2
Friday Midday Tropical Update 7/2
Free Music Friday: Corey Kent and Abby Anderson
Free Music Friday: Corey Kent and Abby Anderson
Authorities think 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez is with Faith Field, 20.(Texas DPS)
Amber Alert remains in effect, search continues for Texas infant abducted at gunpoint