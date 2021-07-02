Louisiana family temporarily becomes one of the richest in the world

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An unexpected banking error temporarily turned a Louisiana family into one of the richest in the world.

Darren James went to check his family’s bank account this week and he saw that it had suddenly grown by $50 billion. He couldn’t believe it, so he reloaded the web page and the same number popped back up.

Once he finally got himself composed, he knew what he had to do. He got in contact with his bank and let them know about the error. James says it took four days to get the error fixed.

He said he knew the money was obviously not his and he knew there was never a question of giving it back.

Still, for a few fleeting days, the error made the James family was one of the richest in the world.

