Man charged with stealing car from College Station emergency room

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local man is charged with stealing a vehicle at a College Station hospital, but police say the SUV was then stolen from him.

According to College Station police, Chaise Daniel, 29, got in an SUV he found parked at a local emergency room back in April. The keys were still inside and he reportedly drove off with it.

Police say family members didn’t recognize the vehicle the next day and he told them he stole it. According to records, he said, “Hell yeah I did. As I was driving off they were calling the cops.”

Authorities found the car a few weeks later.

Daniel had reportedly tried to sell the vehicle to a drug dealer but she stole the SUV from him.

Daniel was already in jail for an unrelated charge when police questioned him last month.

He’s charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

