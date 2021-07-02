No fully vaccinated person has died from COVID-19 in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is seeing the effects of its vaccination rollout program. Along with dwindling case numbers, of the 126 COVID-19 related deaths this year, none of the deaths were people who had been vaccinated, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Throughout Texas, only 31 fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19 and as of June, the state reported nearly 800 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in all, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Of those breakthrough cases, 9 percent came from Central Texas.

Officials with the health district say they’re not releasing the number of Brazos County breakthrough cases, but they do report them to the state.

