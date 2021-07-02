Rain chance returns as we get out for Independence Day Weekend Celebrations

A steamy afternoon as we keep eyes on the radar for our first (of a few) rain and storm chance for the holiday weekend. Do not cancel your evening plans, but know that 30-45 minutes of rain may send you indoors for a bit. Lightning and gusty wind 30-35mph are not ruled out with any stronger storm. Otherwise, highs run in the low-to-mid 90s, with heat index values around 100° to close out the work week.

A weak front reaches the Brazos Valley this weekend, kicking up more rounds of rain and thunderstorm potential both Saturday and 4th of July Sunday. Again, no need to cancel the outdoor plans but do know that the active weather is expected to be a bit more widespread and the window for when rain may bypass you is a little wider. Saturday looking at a window between noon and 8pm. A few strong storms could bring gusty wind, lightning, and heavy enough rain to create minor, brief street or road flooding. Same case Sunday -- more scattered rain and thunderstorms are anticipated around the Brazos Valley for the afternoon to sunrise or shortly after. While the rain will likely inconvenience some of our outdoor plans and celebrations, the good news is it along with added cloud cover should hold temperatures around the mid-80s. A “cooler”, but potentially rainy-at-times, holiday weekend ahead.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: W / N 0-5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and an isolated storm. Low: 75. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated heavy rain possible. High: 87. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms before midnight. Low: 74. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

