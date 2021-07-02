Rain chance returns as we get out for Independence Day Weekend Celebrations

As a weak front slides into the Lone Star State, scattered rain and thunderstorms have been able to move into the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon. While the activity has remained sub-severe, stronger storms have brought heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. We’ll continue to see this activity drop south over the next few hours, but should be able to salvage some of those Friday night plans. Regardless -- keep the rain gear handy through the rest of evening and hold onto it into the upcoming weekend.

As the front stalls across Southeast Texas, a few showers will be possible Saturday morning ahead of more widespread activity by the afternoon hours. Thermometers start off in the mid 70s early Saturday morning before reaching for the upper 80s by the afternoon thanks to added cloud cover. Additional activity will be possible into the second half of the weekend on Independence Day. While most of the activity should sit sub-severe, biggest concerns to monitor with a stronger storm include heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds. Don’t cancel celebrations, but have a backup plan to take those inside in the event that tropical downpours roll through your area. While the rain will likely inconvenience some of our outdoor plans and celebrations, the good news is it along with added cloud cover should hold temperatures around the mid-to-upper 80s.

As additional moisture sticks with us through the weekend, additional rain and storms stick with us through at least the first half of next week. Stay tuned!

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and an isolated storm. Low: 76. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Isolated heavy rain possible. High: 87. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 74. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Independence Day: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

