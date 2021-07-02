Rusty’s Summer Roadtrip: Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Lockhart in Caldwell County has long been known as the barbecue capital of Texas but even the pitmasters admit there’s more to do when visiting their legendary restaurants.

According to the city’s economic development team, ”Lockhart’s remarkable architecture, long Texas history, affordability, and relaxed, small-town vibe have drawn in an influx of individuals and families over the recent years, many of whom were Austin residents tired of the soaring real estate prices and expensive economic burden that come with life in the big city.”

The original Black’s BBQ is one of several well-known barbecue places here in Lockhart, a city of just under 13,000 people about 30 miles south of Austin.

Kent Black’s grandfather opened this restaurant in 1932.

“My dad took over the business after he passed away. My dad graduated from Texas A&M and served in World War II then came back here and he and my mom worked here for 65 years,” said Black.

The food here is understandably what attracts visitors going back for five generations.

“I’ve got a very simple business plan: Don’t change anything,” said Black.

The barbecue restaurants here estimate that about 5,000 people visit their establishments each week. This would be roughly 250,000 people a year who eat BBQ in Lockhart, but if the barbecue isn’t your thing or you just want to try something different try the city square.

A few blocks away from Black’s you’ll find a historic downtown area with a restored movie theater, the oldest continuously used library in Texas, one of the most photogenic courthouses in the state, and a growing selection of shops, cafes, and restaurants.

Click here to learn more about downtown revitalization in Lockhart.

Sutton Van Gunten runs the Market Street Cafe. He moved here a few years ago from Austin and opened a place that combines food, pop culture, and art for sale all in one place.

“There’s only so many places that people can go and Austin is expanding so a lot of folks are coming out this way,” said Gunten. “I really like it here. I think it’s really awesome. I think a lot of folks are enjoying the growth and the options of having more stuff as for shopping and dining and entertainment.”

Lockhart is also popular for filming. In addition to movies and TV shows, numerous commercials have been shot on location in Lockhart and in the Caldwell County community.

While you’re there be sure to visit the Caldwell County Museum, the Lockhart State Park, or go on a guided horseback trail ride.

If you and your family are traveling this summer, be sure to share with us your family vacation photos for your chance to win one of three VISA gift cards courtesy of RV Station. Click here to submit your pictures!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.