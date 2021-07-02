Start your Fourth of July weekend by giving back to the community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the College Station Noon Lions Club has officially postponed their “I Love America Celebration” for July 3, the organization is still moving ahead with the “I Love America Donation Drive,” which is benefiting the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station.

Members of the College Station Noon Lions Club believe the Donation Drive is a perfect way to kick off of the Fourth of July weekend.

“We want to show our care for our neighbors in need,” said Mary Walker, past president of the College Station Noon Lions Club. “And what better day than the weekend where we celebrate our independence, a time where we as a nation envisioned a brighter future for ourselves, and we want to envision a brighter future for our neighbors in need.”

“You’re going to give back to our community, give back to our citizens because that’s what we Americans do and this is the all-American holiday, the Fourth of July,” said Gerry Hince, College Station Noon Lions Club member. “So come on out take care of the Salvation Army and be a good American.”

The Donation Drive will be in the parking lot and driveway of the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center, located at 2275 Dartmouth Street in College Station.

The items they will be collecting are new diapers, toiletries, and personal hygiene products, and all the items donated will go to the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station.

Captain Timothy Israel of the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station says the donations are vital to community members during the summer months.

“The summer months are some difficult months for a lot of the families in our community as energy costs go up, as the children are home longer, that just adds a lot of additional expenses to a family and if a family is already struggling financially that’s a lot more strain,” said Israel. “So just by coming and donating hygiene items or baby items such as diapers and wipes, it allows us to be able to support those families in need and give them a little bit more something during the summer that alleviates some of those extra costs.”

As an added bonus for donating, all donors will receive a free “I Love America Yard sign,” while supplies last.

The Donation Drive will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.

