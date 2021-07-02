Texas A&M finishes No. 19 in 2020-21 Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings

CLEVELAND – Texas A&M was ranked in the top 20 of the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup for the 14th straight time with a No. 19 effort in 2020-21 Division I standings released on Friday.

“What our student-athletes, coaches and staff were able to achieve in the most challenging school year we’ve ever encountered is nothing short of amazing,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “I’m so proud of their resilience and determination to fight through the uncertainty and challenges of the pandemic. Without question, the top 20 ranking is a culmination of a lot of hard work and sacrifice from everyone involved in Texas A&M Athletics. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and I’m excited about what the future holds for the Aggies.

Texas A&M is one of just seven Div. I schools with at least 14 straight top 20 finishes in the prestigious ranking of overall athletics success at the collegiate level along with Florida, North Carolina, Stanford, Texas, UCLA and USC.

Thirteen of Texas A&M’s 19 NCAA-sponsored athletics programs contributed points to the final standings, including top 10 efforts by women’s track and field (No. 2 indoor, No. 2 outdoor), football (No. 4), soccer (No. 5), men’s tennis (No. 5), men’s outdoor track and field (No. 6), women’s basketball (No. 9), women’s tennis (No. 9) and men’s swimming and diving (No. 10).

2020-21 Overall Division I Rankings

1 Texas Big 12 1252.00

2 Stanford Pac 12 1195.75

3 Michigan Big Ten 1126.50

4 North Carolina ACC 1126.25

5 Florida SEC 1121.75

6 USC Pac 12 1052.00

7 Alabama SEC 1017.25

8 Arkansas SEC 988.75

9 Ohio State Big Ten 972.50

10 Georgia SEC 971.50

11 Virginia ACC 970.25

12 Kentucky SEC 960.25

13 UCLA Pac 12 933.25

14 Notre Dame ACC 900.00

15 LSU SEC 895.00

16 Florida State ACC 893.00

17 BYU WCC 871.25

18 Oklahoma State Big 12 860.50

19 Texas A&M SEC 846.25

20 Arizona State Pac 12 840.00

21 Duke ACC 831.50

22 Ole Miss SEC 824.50

23 North Carolina State ACC 783.25

24 Oklahoma Big 12 774.50

25 Oregon Pac 12 763.50

2020-21 Texas A&M Sport Breakdown

Sport Place Points

Fall

Women’s Soccer 5th 73

Football 4th 80

Winter

Women’s Basketball 9th 64

Women’s Indoor Track & Field 2nd 90

Men’s Indoor Track & Field 31st 40.5

Women’s Swimming & Diving 14th 61.5

Men’s Swimming & Diving 10th 60

Spring

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field 2nd 90

Men’s Golf 31st 40

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field 6th 72.75

Women’s Tennis 9th 64

Men’s Tennis 5th 73

Softball 33 37.5

Texas A&M in the Director’s Cup final standings

Year Place Points

2020-21 No. 19 846.25

2019-20 **

2018-19 No. 15 933.75

2017-18 No. 10 1005.50

2016-17 No. 12 986.50

2015-16 No. 12 962.00

2014-15 No. 17 892.75

2013-14 No. 10 1022.00

2012-13 No. 5 1131.50

2011-12 No. 9 990.25

2010-11 No. 8 1090.50

2009-10 No. 6 1070.75

2008-09 No. 13 976.00

2007-08 No. 12 1031.00

2006-07 No. 18 881.00

2005-06 No. 23 649.50

2004-05 No. 26 566.25

2003-04 No. 16 714.00

2002-03 No. 28 551.25

2001-02 No. 37 519.50

2000-01 No. 26 517.00

1999-00 No. 27 522.00

1998-99 No. t39 230.00

1997-98 No. t38 230.00

1996-97 No. 30 427.00

1995-96 No. 20 524.50

1994-95 No. 37 329.50

1993-94 No. 24 454.50

** No ranking due to COVID-19