Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Signs Sydnee Roby

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair announced the signing of rising junior Sydnee Roby Friday.

“The classic physical-five player has been such an important part of our success and the SEC’s for a long time,” Blair said. “Which is why we recruited Sydnee so hard out of high school. I believe she is suited for the physicality of our league. The Roby-Washington family’s familiarity with our university, players and staff played a huge role in her deciding that Aggieland was the place for her. We’re excited about her enthusiasm to be a part of an exciting core of posts.”

Roby comes to Aggieland after spending her first two years at the University of Miami. The 6′3 post player appeared in 50 games for the Hurricanes, averaging 8.7 minutes per contest. During her sophomore campaign, she was a menace on the offensive boards, recording an additional opportunity for her offense in 13-consecutive games to begin the year. She logged more offensive rebounds (51) than defensive boards (48) throughout her career at Miami.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native recorded 10 points and five rebounds in just 14 minutes of action in an 80-71 victory Clemson (Jan. 3, 2021). During the 2019-20 season, Roby posted 11 points, while going 5-of-5 from the field in 13 minutes against Miami (OH) on Nov. 30, 2019.

Roby played her high school ball at Rufus King High School, where she was named the 2017-18 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year and Associated Press Wisconsin Player of the Year. During her player of the year season, she averaged 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. In her senior season, Roby led her team to a 26-4 record and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the WIAAWI Division I Girls Basketball State Championships.

The Aggie was ranked in the top 65 in the ASGR Basketball, ProspectsNation.com and espnW HoopGurlz rankings coming out of high school. Her mother, Essie Washington, played college basketball at Grambling State and Howard University, and played professionally for the Virginia Wave in the WABA.

Roby becomes the third transfer player to sign with the Aggies this summer, joining Qadashah Hoppie and Aaliyah Patty.