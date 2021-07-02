Summer Hunger Food Drive
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Deputy pins son at peace officer graduation

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Community service runs in the McGinty family.

Solomon McGinty just had his peace officer graduation ceremony in Virginia. During the ceremony, his mother, Brazos County Deputy DeElla Williams, pinned her son’s first badge. It symbolizes the continuing profession in the family.

The pinning tradition is a way of honoring those who serve.

We wish Officer McGinty luck and safety in his future service.

