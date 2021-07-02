Weekend Gardener: Fun summertime bug activities for the kids

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you looking for a few summertime activities to get your kids out in the yard? Here are some great ideas from the folks at Texas A&M Agrilife!

One simple craft helps the kids chart the life cycle of a bug all the way from egg all the way to mature adult.

There’s also a fun and interactive tool you can make at home. Check out the video for directions to make a bug sucker!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.