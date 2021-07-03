Summer Hunger Food Drive
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sally

She’s described as a good, calm girl who enjoys going for walks.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sally is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 2, 2021. She’s a two-year-old Hound/Mix. The sweet girl is a medium to large size dog, but employees at Aggieland Humane say don’t let her size fool you.

“She is a good, calm girl most of the time,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “She still enjoys a good walk outside, but she is just a sweet girl looking for a good family. She’d probably do best in a home with a family with that has a yard, a fenced yard preferably. Then of course a nice comfy couch.”

If you’re interested in adopting Sally, you can fill out an application form here. You can also fill one out in person at the shelter.

Aggieland Humane is offering an adoption special. During the month of July, adoption fees are just $10. All adoptions include the standard adoption package. You will need to have an approved adoption application before visiting with any pets.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

