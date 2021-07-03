American history on display in Downtown Bryan ahead of the July 4th weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Independence Day, a Kiowa OH-58A helicopter was on display in Downtown Bryan Friday.

According to the Vietnam Pilots Association, the OH-58A Kiowa flew a total of 1,736 hours while in service with the United States Army. Officials say during the Vietnam War, it totaled 1,458 hours of flight time.

Charles G. Mancuso is the helicopter’s owner. He says he wants to honor all Vietnam veterans, especially Vietnam veteran pilots and crew members who gave their lives for the United States of America.

Texas A&M University students Emmanuel Valencia and Jose Dominic stopped to view the helicopter and take in a history lesson from Vietnam veteran Mike Southerland. They say seeing this piece of history up close puts the cost of freedom into perspective.

“Just to be able to see what the people before us had to go through, you know, the type of vehicles that they had to fit in it makes me feel very appreciative that I can even be here and experience this with my loved ones and family,” said Valencia. “I’m very thankful. Very blessed.”

“It’s incredible to get a chance to like see something that had such important meaning,” said Dominic. “Basically, this is a relic of the cost of freedom, essentially. Like everyone, I’m pretty sure we’re all just grateful for the men and women who actually served in this equipment and all the wars to keep American freedom and the American dream alive.”

Mancuso says the aircraft will stay on display at 418 N. Main Street in Bryan for all to see.

