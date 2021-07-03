Bombers Fall in Game One of Their Two Game Set Against Amarillo Bomb Squad

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers fell to the Amarillo Sod Squad Friday night, 3-1, in the weekend’s series-opener.

A pitcher’s duel allowed both teams to play highly defensive baseball, making for a quick nine innings. Bombers fans in attendance were treated to an explosive firework show highlighting both the team’s Veterans Home Series event and a Fourth of July celebration.

As fans exited the ballpark happier than ever, one little girl stopped to loudly and succinctly describe the night in one proud word — “America.”

Pitching struggles in the top of the third allowed Amarillo to take a one-run lead. Loaded bases threatened to widen the Sod Squad’s margin, but Brazos Valley’s Zane Schmidt made a beautiful sprint-and-snag play across the outfield to end the inning without any more damage.

After another three and a half innings of scoreless baseball, Amarillo tacked on solo runs in the seventh and eighth. Bombers head coach James Dillard said he appreciated his team’s mindset, even when down by multiple runs.

“My boys kept a never-die attitude,” Dillard said. “We’re never out of the fight. That’s something we’re going to stick with.”

The Bombers finally managed to put themselves on the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth. Ryan Snell found his way to first, then was moved to third with the combined efforts of Schmidt and third baseman Troy Viola. A wild pitch allowed the catcher to come home, putting the navy and gold within two runs. With this run, the 1-3 score was cemented for the night.

Brazos Valley’s bullpen combined for a total of nine strikeouts, led by relief man Tyler Miller. Five Bombers total controlled the rubber throughout the evening.

With Friday’s series-opener in the record books, Brazos Valley falls to a 12-13 record while Amarillo climbs to 10-13 on the season.

The Bombers return to action Saturday, July 3 for the weekend finale against the Sod Squad. The rematch will feature the second-consecutive night of the Bombers’ Veterans Home Series recognizing those that made Brazos Valley baseball possible by serving our great country.

Dillard said he believes Saturday’s matchup will end very differently than Friday’s opener.

“We’re going to change things up offensively,” Dillard said. “I want to see what we can bring by shaking things up a little bit. It should make for an interesting follow-up.”

