Brown Begins Play for Team Canada at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup

TORONTO – Texas A&M men’s basketball’s Javonte Brown was selected to Canada Basketball’s FIBA U19 World Cup roster in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia, and saw three minutes of action in the Canadians’ 80-71 opening victory over Lithuania on Saturday.

Brown initially took part in a training camp at Monteverde Academy in Orlando, Florida, before departing for Riga to complete training and be selected for the team.

Brown and Team Canada take on Japan on July 4 at 7 a.m. CT, and round out group play on July 6 against Senegal at 7 a.m. CT. Each game can be seen on www.youtube.com/FIBA.

A native of Toronto, Brown joined the Aggies in January after transferring from UConn. Prior to his time with the Huskies, Brown played at Thornlea Secondary School under head coach Shane James, and averaged 18.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks with a .608 field-goal percentage.

Brown was ranked as a four-star prospect and was the No. 123 overall recruit according to 247Sports.

