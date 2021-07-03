Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Brown Begins Play for Team Canada at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO – Texas A&M men’s basketball’s Javonte Brown was selected to Canada Basketball’s FIBA U19 World Cup roster in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia, and saw three minutes of action in the Canadians’ 80-71 opening victory over Lithuania on Saturday.

Brown initially took part in a training camp at Monteverde Academy in Orlando, Florida, before departing for Riga to complete training and be selected for the team.

Brown and Team Canada take on Japan on July 4 at 7 a.m. CT, and round out group play on July 6 against Senegal at 7 a.m. CT. Each game can be seen on www.youtube.com/FIBA.

A native of Toronto, Brown joined the Aggies in January after transferring from UConn. Prior to his time with the Huskies, Brown played at Thornlea Secondary School under head coach Shane James, and averaged 18.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks with a .608 field-goal percentage.

Brown was ranked as a four-star prospect and was the No. 123 overall recruit according to 247Sports.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

Most Read

Sean Conroy, 44
College Station man charged with sexually assaulting child over several years
Chaise Daniel, 29
Man charged with stealing car from College Station emergency room
About 1,200 people experiencing power outage after tree falls on line
Authorities think 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez is with Faith Field, 20.(Texas DPS)
Amber Alert canceled after Texas infant abducted at gunpoint found safe

Latest News

Aggies baseball coaching staff happy to call Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park home
Aggies baseball coaching staff happy to call Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park home
TONIGHT THE BOMBERS HOSTING THE AMARILLO SOD SQUAD FOR GAME ONE OF THEIR TWO GAME SET AT EDIBLE...
Bombers Fall in Game One of Their Two Game Set Against Amarillo Bomb Squad
Three Lady Vikings named NFCA High School All-Region
Bombers Fall in Game One of Their Two Game Set Against Amarillo Bomb Squad
Bombers Fall in Game One of Their Two Game Set Against Amarillo Bomb Squad