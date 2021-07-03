City of Navasota kicks off Fourth of July weekend with annual Freedom Festival

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota kicked off Fourth of July celebrations Friday with the second annual Freedom Festival.

The festival took place downtown right in front of City Hall. City Manager Brad Stafford says the festival was created last year after most Independence Day events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had such a great turn out last year that we decided to do it again. Navasota loves America, and so we wanted to make sure we celebrated and our citizens could celebrate appropriately,” said Stafford.

Multiple organizations from around Grimes County came out with floats for the parade. Residents like Chris Randolph say it was a great time to experience celebrating the nation, and teaching young ones like his son about the holiday.

“It is also fun to get him started early on learning what it means to be a community, and be proud of where you are from, and being supportive of your community and your country,” said Stafford.

Sarah Andrews grew up in Anderson, and she says it was great to be back in the area and be able to celebrate with so many friends and family.

“It is so exciting to see the community come out. It’s a vibrant area to live in. All of the small businesses, some great developments popping up around town, you just cant miss it,” said Andrews.

Especially after what the last year and a half has looked like in our nation, Andrews says this weekend is an important time to reflect on the growth of our nation and how far we have come.

“It means something a little different this year as we think about our community and helping each other,” said Andrews. “We have just come from a year of that and it’s exciting to be with the community face to face.”

The night was capped off with a Journey tribute band and fireworks to kick off the weekend.

