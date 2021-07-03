Gas leak causes fire in the Gulf of Mexico

(CNN) - An underwater pipeline sparked leak sparked a blaze that set the internet on fire, as well as a portion of the Gulf of Mexico near the coast of Cuidad del Carmen, Campeche, Mexico Friday.

Some people who saw the viral video called it “Eye of the Fire,” like something out of Lord of the Rings.

🚨 Sobre el incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México, en la Sonda de Campeche, a unos metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)



Tres barcos han apoyado para sofocar las llamas pic.twitter.com/thIOl8PLQo — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

Pemex, the Mexican oil company, says the fire originated from a gas leak in a submarine pipeline early Friday morning.

Some internet wags were amused boats were spraying water on the fire, which of course, was already in the water. But the spray of the fine mist was actually an effort to choke off the oxygen that was fueling the blaze.

Pemex claims there was no oil spill associated with the fire and it was brought under control by 10:45 a.m. No one was hurt.

