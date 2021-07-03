Summer Hunger Food Drive
Gas leak causes fire in the Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico: "Eye of fire" blaze from gas leak in underwater pipeline becomes viral video...
Gulf of Mexico: "Eye of fire" blaze from gas leak in underwater pipeline becomes viral video
By CNN
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT
(CNN) - An underwater pipeline sparked leak sparked a blaze that set the internet on fire, as well as a portion of the Gulf of Mexico near the coast of Cuidad del Carmen, Campeche, Mexico Friday.

Some people who saw the viral video called it “Eye of the Fire,” like something out of Lord of the Rings.

Pemex, the Mexican oil company, says the fire originated from a gas leak in a submarine pipeline early Friday morning.

Some internet wags were amused boats were spraying water on the fire, which of course, was already in the water. But the spray of the fine mist was actually an effort to choke off the oxygen that was fueling the blaze.

Pemex claims there was no oil spill associated with the fire and it was brought under control by 10:45 a.m. No one was hurt.

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/2
