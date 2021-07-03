Tropical Storm Elsa impacts Caribbean countries ahead of potential Florida landfall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of late Saturday morning, Hurricane Elsa is now back to tropical storm status. As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Elsa is moving quickly to the west-northwest across the Caribbean Sea.

Elsa is expected to continue its northwestward track through the Caribbean through the upcoming weekend, potentially interacting with portions of Cuba by Sunday.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect from the southern shores of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The Government of Jamaica has changed the Hurricane Warning to a Tropical Storm Warning for Jamaica. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the eastern half of Cuba. Heavy rain and dangerous storm surge are possible as the storm moves northwest through the weekend.

The track guidance is in much better agreement than this time yesterday, and Elsa is expected to pass near or over southwestern Haiti, Cuba, and the eastern Gulf of Mexico or the Florida Peninsula during the next 3 days or so. After that, the system is likely to cross portions of the southeastern United States on its way into the Atlantic.

A high pressure system over the Atlantic is expected to steer the system farther north and then to the east by the beginning of next week, likely impacting the Florida peninsula by early next week. There is great uncertainty in the intensity of the system due to its likely interaction with Cuba, but residents in Florida are asked to at least prepare for heavy rain starting as early as early next week.

