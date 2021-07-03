Summer Hunger Food Drive
Tropical Storm Elsa impacts Caribbean countries ahead of potential Florida landfall

Elsa is back to tropical storm status as of late Saturday morning.
Elsa is back to tropical storm status as of late Saturday morning.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of late Saturday morning, Hurricane Elsa is now back to tropical storm status. As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Elsa is moving quickly to the west-northwest across the Caribbean Sea.

Elsa is expected to continue its northwestward track through the Caribbean through the upcoming weekend, potentially interacting with portions of Cuba by Sunday.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect from the southern shores of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The Government of Jamaica has changed the Hurricane Warning to a Tropical Storm Warning for Jamaica. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the eastern half of Cuba. Heavy rain and dangerous storm surge are possible as the storm moves northwest through the weekend.

A high pressure system over the Atlantic is expected to steer the system farther north and then to the east by the beginning of next week, likely impacting the Florida peninsula by early next week. There is great uncertainty in the intensity of the system due to its likely interaction with Cuba, but residents in Florida are asked to at least prepare for heavy rain starting as early as early next week.

