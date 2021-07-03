Lake Walk cancels portion of Fourth of July weekend festivities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lake Walk community has canceled a part of its Fourth of July weekend activities due to the risk of soggy weather.

The Eats and Beats portion of the weekend, which was set to take place outside under the pavilion, has been canceled, according to a social media post by Lake Walk.

The outdoor event was set to feature country artist Matt Castillo.

Little Firecrackers, a kids-focused event, planned for Saturday at Lake Walk is still planned to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event has moved inside The Stella Hotel to the Aurora room.

