Lake Walk cancels portion of Fourth of July weekend festivities

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lake Walk community has canceled a part of its Fourth of July weekend activities due to the risk of soggy weather.

The Eats and Beats portion of the weekend, which was set to take place outside under the pavilion, has been canceled, according to a social media post by Lake Walk.

The outdoor event was set to feature country artist Matt Castillo.

📢 EVENT UPDATE: Eats and Beats has been canceled due to severe weather. We’re extremely sad to say we won’t be having...

Posted by Lake Walk on Saturday, July 3, 2021

Little Firecrackers, a kids-focused event, planned for Saturday at Lake Walk is still planned to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event has moved inside The Stella Hotel to the Aurora room.

To view a list of Fourth of July activities happening across the Brazos Valley, click here.

