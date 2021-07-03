New school coming to College Station to help special need students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new school specializing in helping children with special needs reach their full potential is coming to College Station this fall.

Happy Camper Learning Services is relocating from Caldwell and will open in College Station for students on August 17.

The school specializes in working with children who have dyslexia, dysgraphia, executive functioning deficits (attention, memory, planning, etc.), and other learning differences.

Studies say the need for more specialized educational programs is needed across the country. According to the Texas Education Agency, roughly one in 10 children in Texas have dyslexia.

Travis Tatum’s daughter is enrolled at Happy Camper Learning Services. He says his daughter has needs that many schools are not equipped to meet.

“My daughter Lilly has been a student of Happy Camper Learning Services for the past semester. She was in another private institution here in town and was struggling. When she was diagnosed with dyslexia, we found Kristen’s program, and I have just been really, really impressed with it,” said Tatum. “It just made all the difference in the world for our daughter’s success.”

Kristen Pitts is the owner of the school. She says she started the program as a result of seeing her own children’s needs and being concerned that public schools wouldn’t be able to meet their needs.

“To my knowledge, there are no other schools very close to us that are specialized for kids with dyslexia,” said Pitts. “I believe that Austin and Houston would be the next closest options.”

Pitts says the curriculum at Happy Camper takes a holistic approach to teaching, allowing children to reach their fullest potential.

“I think by having a program like this, where kids are given opportunities to thrive and also are working on learning the important fundamentals for literacy, I think that’s really where we have this opportunity to change their lives,” said Pitts. “We have a really rich literacy program, and we focus on using Orton Gillingham-based intervention programs. We also give our kids lots of opportunities to dive into the arts and stem (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). We’re really giving them the best of both worlds, quality literacy instruction, and the opportunity to dive into the things that they’re more innately good at.”

