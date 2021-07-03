Scattered rain & rumbles possible Independence Day ahead of more rain chances next week

Rain and thunderstorms continue to push across portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon thanks to a stalled front and plenty of moisture in place. While the rain hasn’t touched everyone, we’ll continue to watch this activity as it slowly tracks south. The rain should start to slow and mostly come to an end around the 7 - 8 pm timeframe for any late-night fireworks displays that you may be trying to step out to, but grounds will still be soggy (and we could find some mosquitos, too). Most of the area looks to sit quiet through the overnight, ahead of the potential for more scattered rain & storms Independence Day.

A few downpours will be possible in the morning Sunday, but like Saturday, the better chance for scattered rain & storms arrives in the afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Coverage looks to be a bit smaller compared to what we’ve seen Saturday, but still keep the rain gear handy and have a backup plan to take celebrations indoors if needed. Like the past several days, we’ll look to quiet things down with the loss of daytime heating by the evening hours, but something to keep checking back on throughout the day. Temperature-wise, thermometers start off in the mid 70s Sunday morning and look to climb into the upper 80s by the afternoon if you don’t get touched by the rain ahead of time.

The rain chances continue into the beginning of the upcoming week as an area of low pressure sends disturbances our direction. While some dry spots look to be found, scattered rain and storms will be possible over the next several days. As upper level high pressure tries to move into the area, we’ll try to quiet things down heading into next weekend. The plus side of all of this rain-cooled air and added cloud cover? Daytime highs look to sit below average, in the upper 80s through the majority of next week!

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low: 74. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Independence Day: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 88. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 75. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

