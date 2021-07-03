Summer Hunger Food Drive
Three Lady Vikings named NFCA High School All-Region

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A trio of Bryan softball players were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-South Central Region teams. Bryan and Prosper had the most players named to the teams with three each.

Lady Viking pitcher Jessica Adams was named to the first team. She had a .466 batting average for the 2021 season and set the single season school record with 23 home runs and 70 runs batted in. In the circle Adams set single season school records with 342 strikeouts, 238 innings pitches and 29 victories.

Catcher Jacque Adams had a .385 batting average. She hit 16 home runs and had 52 runs batted in.

Outfielder Alexis Rodriguez hit .371 during the 2021 season with three home runs and 22 runs batted in.

