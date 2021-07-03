Wheelock Schoolhouse holds 27th Annual Independence Day Parade

WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds lined the street for the Wheelock Schoolhouse Parade, a tradition that goes back nearly three decades.

The festivities kicked off at 10:00 a.m. with the boy and girl scouts leading the community in reciting the pledge of allegiance. The parade was led by law enforcement from across the county, followed by the American and Texas flag carried by horseback and first responders.

Over 100 residents participated in the parade with their antique cars, trailers, and tractors. Several businesses, nonprofits, and veteran groups also took part in the event.

A barbecue fundraiser was held after the parade to raise money for scholarships and to continue their efforts to restore the old Wheelock school.

Recent Franklin High School graduate and class 3A tennis champion Ali May was the grand marshal for this year’s parade. She says the parade is something she looks forward to every year and considers it an honor to participate as grand marshall.

“I’ve lived in the Wheelock community for almost 10 years. My dad’s the pastor at the church, and we’ve been a part of the 4th of July parade for several years. I’m glad that they chose me to be the Grand Marshall this year,” said May.

May says being a part of the efforts to help raise money for the schoolhouse is a rewarding experience.

“The Wheelock schoolhouse is very important to our church because a lot of the people at our church are on the committee for the schoolhouse, and they grew up in the area, and they just love it a lot,” said May. “I just think it’s great that they still have it open and useable.”

Kathy Hedrick helps lead the Friends of the Wheelock Schoolhouse. She says it’s great to see the parade grow into what it has become today.

“The parade started in 1995, and the first year it was kids on bicycles. They decorated their bicycles, dads on their lawnmowers. We had a couple of tractors, we’ve had people with their Winnebago trucks, but it was mostly just the kids and dads,” said Hedrick. “It was just a lot of fun, and it has blossomed and grown since then.”

Residents say the Wheelock Schoolhouse is an important fixture in the community and can’t wait until the building is fully restored.

“it’s unimaginable to know that one day we’ll drive up, and it’ll look just like it did the day they built it. To see where it has come in the last five years, the work that our members have put into it, researching to get us grants. It’s unimaginable,” said community member Rene Frank. “ If these folks in this community had not stepped up, this building would not be here today.”

