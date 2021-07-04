Summer Hunger Food Drive
4th of July Forecast: Another round of scattered rain & storms

Rainy weather should clear out in time for rockets to flare their red glare!
Scattered rain and non-severe thunderstorms are expected for the Brazos Valley this 4th of July
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected this Independence Day in the Brazos Valley. While rain is not expected to be as widespread as Saturday afternoon, many outdoor events will likely be pushed inside for a few hours through early evening.

AFTERNOON FORECAST

After rain dotted the western Brazos Valley Sunday morning, additional development is expected through the afternoon hours. Highest chance for rain falls between the Highway 6 corridor and I-35.

While severe weather is not anticipated, stronger thunderstorms will bring heavy rain that could deposit a quick 0.5″ to 1.5″, occasional lightning, and wind gusts upwards of 20 to 30 mph.

The plus side of a rainy 4th of July? Temperatures are only expected to max out in the mid-80s. Wet weather will bring rain-cooled upper 70s to most by late afternoon / early evening.

Overall rain chance is expected to shrink in coverage then come to an end between 5 pm and 8 pm.

FIREWORKS FORECAST

While the afternoon is expected to have a few inconvenient downpours, skies look to dry up just in time for area fireworks displays across the Brazos Valley.

Looking to get out and grab your viewing spot early? Rain and lightning remain a possibility through 6 - 7 pm. Any lingering wet weather should be light and fading between 7 pm and 8 pm. For those early inconveniences, comfortable temperatures will make up for them by dark:30.

Enjoy. Be safe. Happy 4th of July, Brazos Valley.

