Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Highway 21 accident
A major accident on Highway 21 outside of North Zulch caused morning delays
Gulf of Mexico: "Eye of fire" blaze from gas leak in underwater pipeline becomes viral video...
Gas leak causes fire in the Gulf of Mexico
If you’re not able to make it out to the event, don’t worry! KBTX will televise the fireworks...
Ready for a patriotic party? Here’s the Fourth of July events happening in the Brazos Valley
Lake Walk Logo
Lake Walk cancels portion of Fourth of July weekend festivities
Owner of Happy Camper Learning Services with parent.
New school coming to College Station to help special need students

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 70,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches