After a soggy Saturday afternoon, another shot at rain and storms arrives Sunday

Rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos...
Rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley since Friday(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After scattered rain and thunderstorms moved through the Brazos Valley Friday and Saturday afternoons, another chance for additional downpours arrives through Independence Day.

A stalled frontal boundary draped across Texas combined with daytime heating helped spark the soggy conditions throughout the first half of the weekend. By the time the activity fizzled Saturday evening, a wide range of rainfall totals were observed across the area. Below is a list of rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: 0.53″ (including Friday)
  • Coulter Field: 0.31″ (including Friday)
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.41″ (including Friday)
  • Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.33″ (including Friday)
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.38″ (including Friday)
  • Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.03″ (including Friday)
  • Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.29″ (including Friday)
  • Carlos: 2.95″
  • Kurten: 0.40″
  • South Bryan: 3.10″ (including Friday)
  • Flynn: 1.20″ (including Friday)
  • Stoneham: 2.20″
  • Independence: 2.25″
  • Brenham: 0.90″
  • King Oaks: 2.10″
  • Edge: 4.50″
  • Roans Prairie: 2.50″

A few downpours will be possible through the first half of the day Sunday, but like Saturday, the better chance for rain and storms arrives by afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Coverage looks to be less than what was observed Saturday, but best to keep the rain gear handy and have a back up option to take celebrations inside from time-to-time if need be. The coverage and intensity of activity found looks to diminish around sunset, which is good news for any late-night firework display plans, but keep checking back on that throughout the day!

Independence Day forecast
Independence Day forecast(KBTX)

