Bombers Split Series Against the Amarillo Sod Squad

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers outdid the Amarillo Sod Squad Saturday night, 3-2, in the team’s most well-rounded appearance on the diamond all season.

In part two of the team’s Veteran’s Home Series, the Bombers managed to even the weekend’s resume by taking revenge for its loss the night before. Fans in attendance split time cheering for the players on the field and supporting the competitors in Edible Field’s first annual hot dog eating contest off the field. In a night of nail-biting baseball, the Bombers pulled out a firework-esque victory to send the team into the Fourth of July.

Starting pitcher Carson Atwood said he was proud of his team for battling through nine tough innings and still managing to come out on top.

“I feel like we really needed tonight,” Atwood said. “This was a big series, so for us to split it with [Amarillo] is a really big deal.”

After three-and-a-half innings of scoreless baseball, the Bombers finally broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fourth. Catcher Hudson Polk took second on a double into left field, then was eventually brought home by right fielder Trevos Davis on the team’s second multi-bag hit of the night.

New man to the team Blayne Jones, playing shortstop for the night, solidified himself on the Bombers’ lineup with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth. With that, Brazos Valley doubled its lead with the help of one perfectly placed pitch.

Bombers second baseman Daniel Altman sent a single into left field in the bottom of the seventh, then came home on an RBI double by first baseman Zane Schmidt. The Texas A&M ballplayer said he felt blessed to drive in what ultimately became the winning run.

“It’s always good to get an RBI, no matter what the situation is,” Schmidt said. “At that time, it was a two-to-nothing game, so I didn’t think it even meant anything. It turned out to be a big deal, so that felt great.”

The Sod Squad finally found its way onto the scoreboard in the top of the eighth. After two runners made it into scoring position on base hits, a double into the right field gap put the matchup’s differential within one run. Nothing else came across, however, and the Bombers secured the narrow victory.

The navy and gold had itself a dominant showing on the mound. Led by Atwood, with seven, the Bombers bullpen combined to throw 15 strikeouts. Going the entire game without walking a single batter while allowing only five hits, the home team’s pitching staff arguably has never looked better. Atwood said there was never a doubt in his mind when it came to being successful on the night.

“I feel like I had everything working,” Atwood said. “I knew they couldn’t beat me. I attacked them, and it worked out perfectly.”

On the offensive side of things, Brazos Valley bested Amarillo in every possible statistic, including hits, runs, RBIs, drawn walks and stolen bases.

With Saturday’s series-finale having come to a close, Brazos Valley climbs to a 13-13 record while Amarillo falls to 10-14 on the season.

The Bombers will take a long break before travelling to Amarillo on Friday, July 9 as they kick off a three-game series against the recently-faced Sod Squad. The navy and gold will then return to Edible Field Wednesday, July 14 to host the Victoria Generals back in the Brazos Valley.

Schmidt said he doesn’t think the gap in the schedule can do anything but help his team find success in the later season.

“Most guys will take a couple days off to get their head in a good spot,” Schmidt said. “Then we’ll get back into things, ready to play. The Bombers are a winning organization. We’ll always get back with that mentality.”

