Charlton Breathes New Life Into Brazos Valley’s Postseason Dreams

ROUND ROCK, Tex. (July 3, 2021) - Cavalry FC claimed their first win in six matches with a road win against Round Rock SC on Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 victory.

With Saturday’s win, the Cavalry move up to just four points below 3rd place Texas United, and still have a chance of making the playoffs, with help from other results around the league. The top three teams in the Mid South Division will advance to the 2021 USL League 2 playoffs, but Cavalry FC will need the stars to align prior to Thursday’s home match, the last match at Edible Field for the season. Going into the last week of the season, coach Glick’s philosophy is to “win every game we can and put ourselves in a position to end the season on a positive note.”

The Cavalry were down a goal to the goods going into halftime after a miscommunication at the back, but broke through the home squad’s back line twice in the opening minutes of the second half to see out their second road triumph of the season.

Goalkeeper Harry Scott made his season debut as the starting shot stopper for Cavalry FC, but miscued a punch on a deep cross into his own area, letting Theo Givens pounce on the loose ball for Round Rock from just a few yards out.

The Cavalry were able to get plenty of men forward on their attacking chances in the first half, but couldn’t find the target until after the halftime whistle. Emanuel Santos grabbed his sixth strike of the season in the opening minutes of the second 45′. After receiving the ball from Antoine Recizac with his back to goal on the edge of the six yard box, Santos deftly turned and found the bottom left corner to level the score.

The go-ahead goal was scored in much more emphatic fashion, however, as Antoine Recizac grabbed his second assist of the night and fourth of the season. The Frenchman raced down the wing to curl an inch-perfect cross to Creggton Charlton right on the penalty spot, who headed the ball back across the frame and into the top right corner for his first goal as a starter.

“The difference between the first half and the second half was the movement from our front three and our midfield being a little bit more incisive, to try and play people in behind the opponent.” said head coach Gareth Glick. “The boys put in a good performance to get the result.”

Cavalry FC’s win was a scrappy affair, with six yellow cards handed out on the night, forcing two early substitutions for injured players. The latter was for Harry Scott, who was rushed to

hospital following a nasty clash with Round Rock’s Jamie Beamish. Scott came out of his area to head the ball away, and Beamish was second to the ball. Beamish, however, led with his knee, striking the Cavalry keeper right above the left eye and breaking Scott’s nose in four places.

Scott needed 27 stitches to patch up the wound, and was awake and alert while being taken off the field. Beamish was only shown a yellow card for the extremely dangerous challenge, which sparked a heated verbal exchange between both benches for some time.

“I’m not sure how [Beamish] has stayed on the field after that,” said Glick. “Hopefully Harry is OK, obviously he’ll miss the rest of the season, but hopefully his recovery is quick.”

The Brazos Valley Cavalry play their final home game of the 2021 season at Edible Field on Thursday, July 8. Little Rock Rangers are travelling down to the heart of Texas to try and secure their own playoff spot, and Thursday’s result will have massive implications for both teams.

Thirsty Thursday is as always on at Edible Field with $1 beer and soda all night long.

