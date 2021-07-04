Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

College Station Noon Lions Club hosts donation drive for the Salvation Army

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Even though the College Station Noon Lions Club postponed its “I Love American Celebration,” the organization still came together Saturday morning to host a donation drive for the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station.

The organization with the help of volunteers from across the area collected diapers, toiletries, personal hygiene products, clothing, and monetary donations.

The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station says diapers, toiletries, personal hygiene products were the focus of Saturday’s drive because the organization has seen a growing need.

“We have seen a growing need and a growing need with those certain items from day to day when people come into like the food pantry that’s a lot of the items they will be asking for,” said Marcos Baca, a cadet for The Salvation Army.

For the College Station Noon Lions Club, they are happy to help out with that need.

“Lions serve. This is a way we can demonstrate our desire to help our community and combined it with the Salvation Army to service the needs of our community,” said Daniel Castillo President of the College Station Noon Lions. “Covid has done quite a bit to our community and we would like to help.”

Along with collecting donations, the club also handed out “I Love America” yard signs to all donors.

If you would still like to donate to the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station, but missed the drive, you can do so here.

HAPPENING NOW: The College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting their donation drive benefiting the The Salvation Army...

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Saturday, July 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Conroy, 44
College Station man charged with sexually assaulting child over several years
Chaise Daniel, 29
Man charged with stealing car from College Station emergency room
About 1,200 people experiencing power outage after tree falls on line
Gulf of Mexico: "Eye of fire" blaze from gas leak in underwater pipeline becomes viral video...
Gas leak causes fire in the Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Latest information on Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa impacts Caribbean countries ahead of potential Florida landfall
Kids focused Fourth of July event held at Lake Walk
Kids focused Fourth of July event held at Lake Walk
College Station Noon Lions Club hosts donation drive for the Salvation Army
College Station Noon Lions Club hosts donation drive for the Salvation Army
w
Wheelock Schoolhouse