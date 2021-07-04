College Station Noon Lions Club hosts donation drive for the Salvation Army

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Even though the College Station Noon Lions Club postponed its “I Love American Celebration,” the organization still came together Saturday morning to host a donation drive for the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station.

The organization with the help of volunteers from across the area collected diapers, toiletries, personal hygiene products, clothing, and monetary donations.

The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station says diapers, toiletries, personal hygiene products were the focus of Saturday’s drive because the organization has seen a growing need.

“We have seen a growing need and a growing need with those certain items from day to day when people come into like the food pantry that’s a lot of the items they will be asking for,” said Marcos Baca, a cadet for The Salvation Army.

For the College Station Noon Lions Club, they are happy to help out with that need.

“Lions serve. This is a way we can demonstrate our desire to help our community and combined it with the Salvation Army to service the needs of our community,” said Daniel Castillo President of the College Station Noon Lions. “Covid has done quite a bit to our community and we would like to help.”

Along with collecting donations, the club also handed out “I Love America” yard signs to all donors.

If you would still like to donate to the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station, but missed the drive, you can do so here.

HAPPENING NOW: The College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting their donation drive benefiting the The Salvation Army... Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Saturday, July 3, 2021

