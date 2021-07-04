Kids focused Fourth of July event held at Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Children of all ages made their way to the Stell Hotel at the Lake Walk in Bryan Saturday. Little Firecrackers is Lake Walk’s inaugural children-oriented event.

There was no lack of activities for the little ones. Lake Walk, The Stella Hotel, and The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley provided kids with face painting, cookie decorating, balloon animals, craft stations, cotton candy, and so much more.

Event organizers say they felt it was important to host a fun activity geared specifically for the youth.

”We have so much in town for college students and young professionals, and I think we missed that demographic with young children and families,” said Alysha Noorsni, Lake Walk event coordinator. “You know, to have them come out and have fun with us. That’s something that we wanted to do.”

“We just wanted to have an event for the 4th of July that was really kid-centered and something for them to enjoy with crafts and cookie decorating, face painting, things like that, they would really like to do,” said Jenna Dworkin, Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley director of education.

The event was originally scheduled to be outdoors but was moved inside due to the weather.

