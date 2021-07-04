Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Kids focused Fourth of July event held at Lake Walk

The event was free and open to children of all ages.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Children of all ages made their way to the Stell Hotel at the Lake Walk in Bryan Saturday. Little Firecrackers is Lake Walk’s inaugural children-oriented event.

There was no lack of activities for the little ones. Lake Walk, The Stella Hotel, and The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley provided kids with face painting, cookie decorating, balloon animals, craft stations, cotton candy, and so much more.

Event organizers say they felt it was important to host a fun activity geared specifically for the youth.

”We have so much in town for college students and young professionals, and I think we missed that demographic with young children and families,” said Alysha Noorsni, Lake Walk event coordinator. “You know, to have them come out and have fun with us. That’s something that we wanted to do.”

“We just wanted to have an event for the 4th of July that was really kid-centered and something for them to enjoy with crafts and cookie decorating, face painting, things like that, they would really like to do,” said Jenna Dworkin, Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley director of education.

The event was originally scheduled to be outdoors but was moved inside due to the weather.

We have an All-Star Team lined up to celebrate the 4th of July this Saturday, July 3 at Lake Walk!

Posted by The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley on Friday, July 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Conroy, 44
College Station man charged with sexually assaulting child over several years
Chaise Daniel, 29
Man charged with stealing car from College Station emergency room
About 1,200 people experiencing power outage after tree falls on line
Gulf of Mexico: "Eye of fire" blaze from gas leak in underwater pipeline becomes viral video...
Gas leak causes fire in the Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Saturday evening update from the National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Elsa impacts Caribbean countries ahead of potential Florida landfall
Saturday Evening Weather Update 7/3
Saturday Evening Tropical Update 7/3
Saturday Evening Weather Update 7/3
Saturday Evening Weather Update 7/3
Wheelock Schoolhouse holds 27th Annual Independence Day Parade
Wheelock Schoolhouse holds 27th Annual Independence Day Parade