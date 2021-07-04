Old Fashioned 4th of July in Heritage Park returns to celebrate America

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After getting canceled in 2020 for the first time in its 35-year history, the Old Fashioned 4th of July in Heritage Park was back in full swing Sunday.

It’s a tradition that started back in 1986 as a modest neighborhood gathering in a nearby backyard, but now this event celebrating America and the community’s local heritage is one of the more prominent holiday attractions in Bryan-College Station.

The event is now put on by the Brazos Heritage Society. President Stephanie Hilliard is one of its key organizers.

“This is part of our history,” Hilliard said. “It’s part of our history in the east side. It’s part of our history as a community, and we love to be able to continue sharing that with everyone, and getting everybody down in the downtown area and see some of the great old houses down here while enjoying the best heritage of all, which is our American heritage.”

Hilliard says celebrating a community’s local heritage is one of the most fulfilling ways to celebrate the 4th of July and everything it stands for.

“It was small towns like Bryan started out, and in some ways still is, that made America what it is. We think of the big cities, but really it’s the small towns that are the backbone of this country,” Hilliard said. “Celebrating our heritage and the people that have sustained that heritage and the people who have sustained that heritage, either by working hard at home or going overseas like so many of our men and women and have done in the service, you can’t put a price tag on that. It’s just wonderful.”

The Old Fashioned 4th of July features all kinds of family fun, including its main event, the children’s parade. Nonprofits set up booths and engage the community, too.

But this year, the big hit is a simple joy most of us took for granted a couple of years ago.

“I love seeing all the people,” Dianna Hochkoeppler, who grew up in Bryan, said. “It’s so nice to see all the families out and about, especially after the last 18 months this world’s been having.”

Hochkoeppler currently lives in Mexico City, and that’s where she spent most of the pandemic. She says because of what was going on there as a result of the restrictions, she’s even more grateful for what Sunday’s event had to offer.

“We were super locked down, so for us, it’s a very big deal to be out and about,” Hochkoeppler said. “We were able to get out of it some last year and come up to the United States, and to be able to come back again this year and have this type of event to participate in is fantastic.”

“I love the community event and how everyone comes out from the quilting guild, all the way to the museums to the fire trucks and police station, and how everyone comes together as a community,” Plano resident Laura Gilham, who is in town to visit friends and celebrate, said.

That backyard where this all started belonged to the late Brazos County District Judge Tom McDonald, who passed away in February. His daughter-in-law Amanda McDonald says it’s great to see what it’s become.

“I think it’s amazing that it continues to grow every year,” McDonald said. “We enjoy decorating the scooters and coming out with our kids and doing the parade. It actually means a lot to me to come here every year because my husband actually asked me to marry him here on the 4th of July back in 2013.”

