Scattered rain chance drags on into a new week

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Roaming showers and a few rumbles of thunder remain possible for the Brazos Valley through early evening. Planning on stepping out to catch a fireworks show this evening? Generally, the rain chance should fizzle with sunset but cannot (and will not) rule out some isolated pockets of rain lingering through 8 to 10 pm. Most skies should be dry to see those rockets light up the sky with a red glare.

Stuck on repeat in a very rare rainy pattern in the month of July for the Brazos Valley. A very broad and weak area of low pressure is in the neighborhood Monday, allowing for scattered rain and non-severe storms to develop with the afternoon heat Monday. Window is smaller -- bulk of the activity expected between 3 pm and 7pm -- with the highest potential falling along and west of the Brazos River. That low moves over northern Mexico Tuesday. That feature to the west and high pressure in the Gulf keeping the moisture supply alive: ongoing daily, scattered rounds of wet weather is anticipated for the rest of the week. Weekend plans? Right now, things look cloudy with the chance for (you guessed it) passing areas of rain. Due to the scattered nature, rainfall totals will not be uniform area-wide, but another 1.5″ to 3.5″ is expected to fall ahead of next weekend. Good news to it all? Temperatures remain “below-average” in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 74. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 74. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 90. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

