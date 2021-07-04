Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WOIO) - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Three people have become ill and one has died of infections tied to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, the USDA said. Investigators are looking for others who may have gotten sick after eating the chicken.

Read the full list of products that are subject to recall here and view the labels here.

The affected products are marked with an establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The bacteria can pose a particular risk for pregnant women, older people, and those with weakened immune systems, the USDA said. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes those symptoms are preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

If you are in a higher-risk category and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food, the USDA urges you to seek medical care and tell your doctor.

The infection is treated with antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Highway 21 accident
A major accident on Highway 21 outside of North Zulch caused morning delays
Gulf of Mexico: "Eye of fire" blaze from gas leak in underwater pipeline becomes viral video...
Gas leak causes fire in the Gulf of Mexico
Lake Walk Logo
Lake Walk cancels portion of Fourth of July weekend festivities
Owner of Happy Camper Learning Services with parent.
New school coming to College Station to help special need students
New homes recently opened in Snook and Caldwell.
Housing market booms in Burleson County as buyers look for more affordable housing

Latest News

Scattered rain and non-severe thunderstorms are expected for the Brazos Valley this 4th of July
4th of July Forecast: Another round of scattered rain & storms
I love America celebration
College Station Noon Lions Club hosts donation drive for the Salvation Army
Latest information on Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa impacts Caribbean countries ahead of potential Florida landfall
b
Bombers Split Series Against the Amarillo Sod Squad
Kids focused Fourth of July event held at Lake Walk
Kids focused Fourth of July event held at Lake Walk