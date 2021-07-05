18th annual Kurten Fireworks Show celebrates America, benefits volunteer firefighters

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - The 18th annual Kurten Fireworks Show brought the community together to celebrate the 4th of July while also benefitting those who volunteer to protect it.

Proceeds from the event benefit its host and organizer, the Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department.

“They’re walking in from all over to get onto the grounds at the community center, and we just appreciate that support,” Brazos County District 2 Volunteer firefighter Travis Rollins said. “This is just a good celebration for the community and for our country, and we’re proud for this to be the 18th annual. We’re looking forward to going into the third decade of doing this really soon.”

The show was staged at the Kurten Community Center and included 6,500 fireworks, Rollins said. This year, the finale was set to music. The event also featured music, a number of food trucks, and a raffle before the show got started.

Rollins says the money that’s raised is used to fund a number of different useful tools the department needs, including life-saving equipment, training, and education.

“A big thing that we did with it is fund an engine that holds 1,800 gallons of water,” Rollins said. “In our rural areas, we can show up with more water than a typical city engine that might only have 500 or 1,000 gallons of water because if there’s a structure fire or something like that, you can go through water very quickly. Proceeds from previous shows actually helped us put the down payment on that engine.”

