Be Remarkable: During the winter storm, this caretaker stayed with her client

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the winter weather sent the Brazos Valley into a deep freeze in February, we witnessed many of our neighbors stepping up to help others.

A good example of that is La’Shay Bookman, a caretaker at Comfort Keepers.

She was keeping a close eye on the forecast as the snow and ice began to cripple the Lone Star State, and as everyone else hunkered down with their families, La’Shay left hers behind to go and care for an 81-year-old client in Bryan named Winnie.

“Shay is a godsend,” said Dee Barnes, Winnie’s daughter. “She went above and beyond.”

Barnes says she was very grateful that she stayed with her mother until the roads were safe enough for them to make the drive from Madison County to Bryan. Once there, La’Shay said she wanted to continue caring for Winnie at her daughter’s home back in Madison County.

“So, she came back to the house with us where we still had rotating power,” said Barnes. “Thanks to her, my mom’s medication schedule did not fluctuate. With her high blood pressure and diabetes, that was a huge concern. Shay traveled galaxies in her dreams on a Star Wars sheeted bunk bed, without complaint. We feel so very blessed that Shay was with us to help my Mom during this difficult time with her health.”

“There wasn’t so much as a hiccup thanks to Shay. She made everything a smooth transition. We talked and laughed, used buckets of water for toilets, scrounged leftovers in the fridge, tasted berry snow-cream, tag-teamed dishes, and shared blankets during the rolling outages,” said Barnes.

La’Shay says that care and compassion is a two-way street.

“This is my extended family and I’m not just saying that. They are like my family. They go above and beyond to make sure I’m okay. And I’m just like, God couldn’t have blessed me with a better family,” said La’Shay.

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present La’Shay Bookman with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

