Blinn College graduates 14 veterinary technician students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn College District recently recognized 15 Veterinary Technology Program graduates with a virtual pinning ceremony.

Blinn’s two-year Associate of Applied Science Degree in Veterinary Technology is one of just 10 accredited programs in Texas. The program prepares students to become fully credentialed licensed veterinary technicians (LVTs).

Blinn’s graduating class includes Jourdan Anderson (Blooming Grove), Mi’Kendria Banks (Cedar Hill), Korrin Benson (Houston), Bailey Bull (Conroe), Jason Burdick (Richmond), Cassie Godfrey (Bryan), Nicole Gregston (Lubbock), Briana Haas (Hallettsville), Haley Hernandez (Mesquite), Samantha Lowe (Iola), Brian Okosun (Spring), Sabryna Scott (Sour Lake), Kellye Stillwell (Sour Lake), Alice Yount (Waco), and Olivia Zdeb (Brenham).

“These graduates are highly sought after and many completed the program with multiple job opportunities in hand,” said Dr. Catherine Pfent, Veterinary Technology Program Director. “Under the guidance of our dedicated faculty, these students tackled our comprehensive curriculum to graduate with the tools and training necessary to excel in the animal healthcare field.”

Blinn ranked first for the second straight year among Texas community colleges in preparing its students to pass the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE), one of two tests required to become an LVT. Over the past three years, Blinn graduates averaged an 88.5 percent first-time pass rate on the VTNE.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.