College Station woman arrested for intoxication assault after Independence Day car wreck

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety says a College Station woman was under the influence of alcohol or drugs when she caused a wreck with severe injuries on Highway 30 near the Brazos-Grimes County line.

DPS troopers say just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Sharese Mitchell drove her car into oncoming traffic east of the Navasota River bridge, striking an SUV and sending it into a ditch. According to an arrest report, the SUV’s driver had a severe leg injury as a result of the accident.

Two children were also in the vehicle with Mitchell, who was arrested for felony intoxication assault and taken to a local hospital before being booked into the Brazos County Detention Center.

Her bond is set at $8,000.

