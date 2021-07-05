H-E-B pulls Tyson Foods products after recall

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - H-E-B is pulling some Tyson Foods products from their shelves after the food supplier issued a recall of more than 8 million pounds of chicken products.

Tyson Foods said the chicken products may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

H-E-B says this recall involves some Tyson Foods products and certain H-E-B brand products sold at H-E-B stores and South Flo Pizza locations in Texas.

“The affected frozen, fully cooked chicken Tyson brand products from Tyson Foods were produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The affected H-E-B Meal Simple items were produced from Jan. 28, 2021 – July 4, 2021. The affected South Flo Pizza items were produced from Jan. 13, 2021 – July 4, 2021. All products related to this recall that were sold at H-E-B have been removed from production and store shelves,” according to a release from H-E-B.

Click here to a list of all the H-E-B products affected by the recall.

H-E-B says customers who have purchased the recalled products should not consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the store they were purchased from.

While there have been illnesses related to this recall issued by Tyson Foods, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with products from H-E-B stores, according to H-E-B.

