Local veterans fighting for more VA resources in smaller communities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Census records from 2019 show more than 16,000 veterans live in the Brazos Valley. Brazos County has the highest number, sitting at 8,371.

However, resources available for vets don’t match the demand for access.

Marine Corps Veteran Darrel Ray is 75 years old. He is 100 percent disabled, immobile, and takes 26 pills prescribed by the VA every single day.

Doctors tell him he needs to see a specialist at least once every six months.

“I know so many veterans that are getting sick and dying but I’m just not ready to go yet,” Ray said.

Ray lives in Normangee. The closest VA facility is more than 40 minutes away in College Station. But the treatment he needs isn’t offered there.

“The hearing, you have to go to Temple. Your eyes, you have to go to Temple. Urology, I have to go to Temple. Everything, I have to go to Temple for,” Ray said.

According to the VA, approximately 4,500 veterans receive primary care at the College Station Community Based Outpatient Clinic. They are also offered the option to get treatment at other VA locations.

“They can put a band aid on it, but then they got to send you to Temple or Houston or somewhere they have facilities and that’s the biggest problem we have: they do not have the facilities,” Ray said.

Jeremy Williams is the Department Service Officer for the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League Detachment 1391. He’s a veteran and calls College Station home. But for the last 14 years, Williams has driven to the Houston VA for treatment once a month.

“VA Healthcare is good. We want VA Healthcare to be great by helping us help the system grow and provide better services,” Williams said.

Williams suffers from injuries from an improvised explosive device in Iraq. The specialty care treatment he needs is not available in College Station.

“You’re seeing a lot of veterans that are moving from these urban communities to rural communities because they want peace and quiet, they want better economic opportunity, they want land or they want to be away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. But the problem is infrastructure doesn’t follow them,” Williams said.

Veterans like Ray and Williams are not fighting against the VA; they’re fighting for more of it and hoping for an expansion of services.

“Everybody has earned through their honorable service their right to be treated fairly and the right to quality healthcare. And when it boils down to the conversation of what is needed, we just need to provide the healthcare that we earned and we deserve to have,” Williams said.

Officials with the Central Texas VA did not respond back to our request for an interview for this story. Congressman Pete Sessions says he is working with veterans in District 17 to alleviate any issues with the VA.

