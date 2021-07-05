Summer Hunger Food Drive
N’dea Jones Signs 7-Day Contract with Seattle Storm

N'dea Jones is recognized for becoming Texas A&M's all-time leading rebounder during a game against South Carolina.(Tyler Shaw)
N'dea Jones is recognized for becoming Texas A&M's all-time leading rebounder during a game against South Carolina.(Tyler Shaw)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SEATTLE – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball All-American N’dea Jones signed a 7-day contract with the Seattle Storm, the team announced Monday.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is A&M’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,056) and double-doubles (42). She helped lead the Aggies to their first ever Southeastern Conference Regular Season Championship last season, and a trip to the program’s third-straight Sweet 16.

Jones was selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Storm before being waived by the team prior to the start of the regular season. She was the 16th draft pick in program history, and now joins Chennedy Carter (Atlanta Dream) and Aaliyah Wilson (Indiana Fever) as Aggies in the league.

Jones will be eligible for Wednesday’s home game against the Los Angeles Sparks at 9 p.m. CT at Angel of the Winds Arena. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

