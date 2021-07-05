Summer Hunger Food Drive
Rough Draught Wiskey Bar set to reopen Friday

The bar has been closed since October.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rough Draught Whiskey Bar in Northgate will reopen Friday after being closed for nine months.

Last fall, the building caught fire, and Randall Summers, 28 was arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

Since then, the owners have worked to get things back up and running.

“We’ve been rolling up our sleeves, we’ve been doing work in here,” said Kyle Meredith, Co-Owner. “We have a brand new roof. A brand new AC system. We had numerous walls that had to be rebuilt and all the smoke damage, everything had to be cleaned top to bottom. This place was pretty rough.”

Meredith says they’re excited to bring back new and former employees.

“We’ve been training last week, we’ll be training this week to gear up and get ready to open this weekend,” said Meredith.

Although they’ve missed serving up drinks, Meredith says they’re ready to get back community partnerships like canned good donations to the Brazos Valley Foodbank.

“Yes we’re a bar, yes we cater to young professionals and grad students but we also want to give back to the community and that’s something that we’ve missed being able to do, is give back,” said Meredith

Meredith says their comeback will be much greater than their setback, with plans to open up more seating and food options in the near future.

“It’s going to be a fun weekend. It’s going to be a fun summer and it’s going to be an amazing football season,” said Meredith.

The bar will open Friday at 2 p.m.

