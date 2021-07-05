Treat of the Day: Madisonville Police Chief enjoys Independence Day
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Madisonville weren’t the only ones having a good time on Independence Day!
The Madisonville Meteor captured video of Chief Herbert Gilbert getting down during the city’s Fourth of July celebration.
The post says his famous dances are a tradition unlike any other.
Click on the video above to see Chief Gilbert’s moves!
