Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall in Cuba, aimed toward Florida next

The 10am Monday update from the NHC ahead of Cuba landfall.
By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After expected landfall in Cuba Monday, Elsa will then likely take aim at Florida over the course of the next 2-3 days.

Elsa has (so far) been blamed for 3 deaths in the Caribbean, with more life threatening flooding possible from the storm throughout the day today in Cuba. The National Hurricane Center warns of potential mudslides, specifically in Cuba, and flash flooding to potentially begin in the Florida Keys as early as tonight.

Tropical Storm conditions are possible in Cuba, along with storm surge 2-4 feet over portions of the western Florida Peninsula beginning Tuesday.

Later in the week, tropical storm conditions and storm surge, along with heavy rain, are expected across coastal portions of Georgia and the Carolinas.

