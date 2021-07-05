Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall in Cuba, aimed toward Florida next

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After expected landfall in Cuba Monday, Elsa will then likely take aim at Florida over the course of the next 2-3 days.

Tropical Storm Elsa is approaching Cuba and about to make landfall. Later tonight through Thurs., Elsa will bring heavy rain, tropical-storm-force winds, and potentially a few tornadoes to portions of Florida and the Southeast. Keep up with the latest at https://t.co/YTHrqqajSl pic.twitter.com/rjE2BYxDog — NWS Southern Region (@NWSSouthern) July 5, 2021

Elsa has (so far) been blamed for 3 deaths in the Caribbean, with more life threatening flooding possible from the storm throughout the day today in Cuba. The National Hurricane Center warns of potential mudslides, specifically in Cuba, and flash flooding to potentially begin in the Florida Keys as early as tonight.

Tropical Storm conditions are possible in Cuba, along with storm surge 2-4 feet over portions of the western Florida Peninsula beginning Tuesday.

Later in the week, tropical storm conditions and storm surge, along with heavy rain, are expected across coastal portions of Georgia and the Carolinas.

