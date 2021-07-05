Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Fourth of July celebrations ended Sunday with ten people being arrested and three police officers injured in the area of E. Martin Luther King Street and Military Drive.

Bryan police said they received multiple calls about people shooting fireworks at vehicles driving by, shooting fireworks at other people, lighting fireworks in the middle of the road, and minimal roadway visibility due to the extreme smoke from continuous fireworks in that area. Once they arrived on the scene, police say they were met by people shooting fireworks at them and their patrol cars.

Around 7:00 pm., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Military DRive about people shooting fireworks towards houses.

Close to 9:00 p.m. officers were sent to the 800 block of Denise Drive after receiving a report that more than 60 people were shooting fireworks at each other. There was also someone reportedly shooting fireworks at vehicles driving by.

Around 10 p.m., a mortar-type firework exploded near a group of BPD officers on the scene, according to police.

Around 10:46 p.m. police received a call saying someone shot at their vehicle and broke a window with a firework in the 800 block of E. MLK Street. Police continued to receive calls about fireworks in this area into the early Monday morning hours.

Police said more than a dozen officers responded to these calls and three were injured. One officer sustained minor burns to her face from fireworks, one officer had someone spit in their face, and one officer sustained multiple lacerations when someone attempted to fight them during an arrest.

Sedria Fielder, 22, of Bryan, was arrested after reportedly throwing the fireworks at officers, injuring one. She was charged with assaulting a public servant.

A few hours later, police arrested Tonishia Nelson, 34, of Bryan on charges of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, and interference with public duties. Police say she and another person were attempting to stop an arrest when she kicked and shoved officers, injuring one.

According to police records, at least three other people were arrested in that incident for fireworks charges and interfering with an officer’s duties.

Bryan police say they plan to release some of the body cam footage from these calls as early as Tuesday.

