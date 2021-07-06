30 veterans prepare for deployment at Texas A&M Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Veteran-owned businesses made up about 5.9 percent of all businesses in the United States, according to census data. Texas A&M University’s McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship is teaming up with Reynolds & Reynolds to bring back its Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans (EVB).

Work ethic, teamwork, leadership, perseverance and mental toughness are just a few of the skills that veterans possess that also apply to successfully owning and operating a business. The bootcamp is designed to bring out those attributes and more to give veterans the extra boost of support and skill to help them in their business ventures,

“Once a year, we take all of these programs and resources that we offer to our student entrepreneurs and we compress them into a program that is specifically for veterans that may or may not be students at Texas A&M. EBV is an annual bootcamp that we run for veterans that are thinking about starting a business, or have already started their business,” said Blake Petty, executive director for the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship. “They may come from anywhere in the nation, they can be in any industry, service business, product business, high tech, low tech, if they need our resources and our help, we dedicate an entire program to bringing in these veterans, keeping them here in residency for a week, and we give them what I like to consider an MBA in entrepreneurship in one week.”

Blake says a majority of veterans were interested in starting their own business prior to enrolling in the military.

“The veteran community makes up almost 10 percent of all small businesses here in the United States even though the total population of the U.S. veterans is far less than 10 percent,” said Petty. “Veterans are almost, naturally passionate about serving others and they have a lot of the skills that an entrepreneur needs to be successful. They are natively drawn to running their own business, developing their own ideas and so we recognize that as a portion of the entrepreneur’s society, they need a lot of our support and resources because the skills they may have learned in the armed forces may translate well to running a business.”

