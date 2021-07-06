Aggieland Humane Society sees increase in lost pets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Aggieland Human Society has taken in more than 100 stray pets within the last week.

Communication coordinator, Darby McKenzie says they see this increase every year around the Fourth of July.

“That’s dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, seeing all kinds of things a few of those have been reclaimed but not as many as we’d like to see,” said McKenzie.

Aggieland Humane Society was closed on Monday due to the holiday, but residents, like Lucile Lemonnier, were bringing in strays Tuesday as soon as doors opened.

“He was brought to the clinic yesterday because all the shelters were closed because of the holiday so I took him home for the night, he’s really sweet he cuddled up to me all night. He’s in good shape I don’t know how long he was out there,” said Lemonnier.

McKenzie says there are a few avenues for those who find a lost pet.

“If you find a pet please do not assume that it has simply been abandoned. Always do due diligence to have it checked for a microchip. Get its picture online. Be sure to get the information out because some pets, especially following those fireworks, run away from home and they need a little bit of help getting back there,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie says if you’re missing yours, don’t give up looking.

“If you’re missing a pet continue daily to check both websites, Aggieland Humane, Bryan Animal Shelter, we try to get a picture up and a little description of the pet,” said McKenzie. “Especially right now we’ve got a lot of rain going on, cats don’t want to get out and frolic around in the rain so they might be hunkered down for a few weeks before they find their way to a shelter or to someone that can post their picture online.”

McKenzie says if strays are not microchipped, the animal is vaccinated and placed on hold for three days before being put up for adoption. This month’s adoptions fees are $10.

“The more pets that come in the more kennels we have to pop up and the more fosters we need. It does put a little strain on our resources here but these pets are safe and we’re looking for their forever family,” said McKenzie.

Bryan Animal Center says they have not seen a significant increase in stray pets within the last week but you can check their website by clicking here.

