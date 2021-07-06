Aggieland Outfitters to host Cars & Coffee event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Outfitters has announced that for the first time, they will host an official Cars & Coffee event. Held at the Aggieland Outfitters location on University Drive, the event will be on July 25 from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

The Cars & Coffee event has been a staple in College Station for several years, showing the BCS community the “lively and rich automotive scene” in the area.

Spots for cars will be on a first-come-first-served basis, with a total of 75 places available. Aggieland Outfitters says free coffee will be provided by Rockdale Coffee, with the event made possible with the help of BCS Area Wide Car Meet/BCS Street.

